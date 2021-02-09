Volleyball: Maraño assures F2 Logistics intact, 'ready to fight'

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as other clubs have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers remain intact and ready to compete as soon as they receive a go-signal from their league.

At least three teams -- Petron, Generika-Ayala, and Marinerang Pilipina -- have taken a leave of absence from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) because of the pandemic.

But F2 Logistics skipper Aby Maraño assured that the Cargo Movers have remained together and are still training regularly.

"Okay naman po 'yung F2, we're still intact. The team is still solid," said the veteran middle blocker during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"We're very, very thankful to the management, the team owners, na kahit na during the pandemic, hindi kami pinabayaan. Talagang andiyan pa rin ang pag-suporta sa amin," she added.

Maraño said she is aware of the rumors swirling around the team as they continue to deal with uncertainty brought about by the global health crisis.

Not only have PSL teams gone on leave, but two others -- PLDT and Cignal -- have jumped ship to the Premier Volleyball League which is gearing up for its first professional season in May.

Amid the uncertainty, the Cargo Movers are doing what they can to stay ready for the season, says Maraño .

"Ang mga players ngayon ay naka-focus lang sa pagpapalakas, pagpapa-kundisyon. We're just making sure that everyone's still in shape, so that anytime na i-pull out kami para maglaro ulit, rest assured na ang players ng F2 ay very, very ready, and game na," she said.

"As in, ready to fight," she vowed.

F2 Logistics has been among the most dominant squads in the PSL in recent years. In 2019, they were runners-up in the Grand Prix against rival Petron, before winning the All-Filipino Conference.

