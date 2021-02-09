PBA OKs Mike Ayonayon to rejoin Knights should MPBL continue playoffs

Mike Ayonayon has received the PBA's blessing to rejoin San Juan Knights Go for Gold if the MPBL Lakan playoffs push through.

Ayonayon, currently of the NLEX Road Warriors, played for the Knights club that won the 2019 MPBL title.

He was supposed to fulfill his MPBL commitment in the Lakan Cup, but the league was forced to postpone its games due to the pandemic.

Now that efforts are being made by the MPBL to hold a bubble tournament, Ayonayon was called up by the Knights at least for the remainder of the Lakan Cup season.

"Yes, we've given him the permission to play for San Juan in the MPBL playoffs," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in a Spin report.

"Before the pandemic naman, we've made the decision to allow Ayonayon and the other draftees from the MPBL to finish their stints with their teams. That hasn't changed."

The MPBL is still waiting to get a go signal from the Inter Agency Task Force (ITAF) on COVID-19 so it can finally hold its remaining games.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said he hoped to stage the Lakan Cup semifinals in late February at Subic.

