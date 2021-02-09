PBA: Belo laments short reunion with Nash Racela in Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines -- As excited as he is to join the Meralco Bolts, Mac Belo does have one regret about his departure from the Blackwater Bossing.

Belo's PBA reunion with his collegiate coach, Nash Racela, lasted for just one conference before he was eventually traded by Blackwater to Meralco, in exchange for point guard Baser Amer and veteran big man Bryan Faundo.

"May kaunting hinayang," Belo said of his all too brief reunion with Racela, who was his coach at Far Eastern University (FEU).

Racela steered the Tamaraws to the UAAP Season 78 championship, with Belo emerging as the Finals MVP after a thrilling three-game series against University of Santo Tomas.

"Alam mo 'yun, sinisimulan ni coach na magbuo ng bagong culture doon sa Elite. Gusto ko sana na maging part noon and makatulong pa sa kanya," said Belo.

Racela took over as Blackwater coach ahead of the PBA's 2020 season, replacing Aris Dimaunahan.

Despite only having a short time to prepare due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackwater still got off to a good start in the All-Filipino Cup held at the bubble in Clark, Pampanga. Under Racela's guidance, they won two of their first three games in the conference.

Unfortunately, the Bossing could not sustain their good start, and they lost their final eight assignments to finish at 2-9.

Belo averaged 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in what would be his final conference with the team that drafted him in 2016.

While he wishes he had more time to play for Racela, Belo is also confident that the coach only has his best interest in mind.

"Si coach, even noong after graduation namin sa FEU, talagang laging naka-ano 'yan sa amin, nakabantay," he said.

"Talagang nakasubaybay sa amin 'yan na parang father na namin. So, he knows the best for us, sa akin at sa 'yung mga FEU boys," Belo added.