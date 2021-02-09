Pacquiao too much for Ryan Garcia? Not so fast, says MP promoter

Sean Gibbons acknowledged that the proposed bout between Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia sounds intriguing because of current circumstances.

The president of Pacquiao's MP Promotions said that, despite Garcia just being 22 years old, he believes the interim WBC lightweight champion could pull off an upset.

"The kid has youth on his side and can punch," Gibbons said in a BoxingScene.com article.

"His defense is suspect but the senator is 42 years old and has been out of the ring for 1 year and 10 months so anything can happen."

Garcia stirred talks of a potential bout between him and Pacquiao, saying it was time to "pass the torch" to him.

Pacquiao acknowledged Garcia was an option for his next fight, as he continued to be sidelined mainly because of the pandemic.

He last fought in July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman to win the WBA welterweight "super" title.

But the WBA has declared him "champion in recess" while elevating Yordenis Ugas to "super" status.

Meanwhile, Gibbons said that negotiations remained ongoing "and hopefully things will work out."

