NBA: Steve Nash says Kevin Durant on 'about 90 negative tests'

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers power forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant continues to test negative for COVID-19 and that point guard Kyrie Irving should be able to play Tuesday night with his finger sprain.

Durant is in the NBA's health and safety protocol for the second time this season -- despite having had the virus already -- after an associate of his tested positive on Friday, forcing him to be pulled from the game vs. Toronto in the third quarter.

"From what I know, Kevin's on about 90 negative tests," an exaggerating Nash told reporters Monday. "It would be wonderful if he could join our ballclub as soon as possible."

Durant cannot play again until Saturday at Golden State.

"COVID protocols, out seven days. So, there's our load management for Kevin right there," Nash said. "It's one of those situations where we've had so much stop and start and we're such a new entity -- we're trying to find a balance between trying to win games and keeping our emotional health, and at the same time not wear them out."

Nash said Irving's finger injury is "manageable," adding that the guard should be able to play against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

"KY's index finger is improving," Nash said. "Having played with many of those myself, it's the type of thing that sometimes doesn't go away in the season but is manageable."

"So we'll see what level he's able to attain as far as the pain and inflammation becoming manageable or not. I think right now it's in the manageable camp and he can play (Tuesday) night."