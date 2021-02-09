MMA: After rough ONE campaign so far, Rene Catalan’s team eyeing better days

Catalan Fighting System head coach and No. 4-ranked ONE Championship strawweight fighter Rene Catalan said he was confident his fighters will redeem themselves eventually.

It has been a challenging stretch for the fighters of the Makati gym after losing consistently over the past few weeks.

It started with Catalan’s loss to Bokang Masunyane and Jomary Torres’ first-round loss to Ritu Phogat.

It ended with Robin Catalan falling to Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada last Friday in the previously recorded ONE: Unbreakable III, putting the team in a precarious situation.

“We’re much more eager to train harder. We’ve seen what we need to work on and hopefully this March, we can get back on our feet,” Rene Catalan said.

That stretch was a stark contrast to 2019, when the elder Catalan won 6 straight matches to book himself a showdown with reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

To make things sweeter, Robin Catalan ended that year with a highlight-reel head kick KO of Gustavo Balart.

But those results seemed like a distant memory now.

“Jomary really needs to be more determined, that’s all I can say. Robin, on the other hand, came in with an ailing hip, and I think that’s the reason why he had a hard time moving properly against Sawada,” Catalan said.

“As for me, I made a mistake of totally focusing on my opponent’s wrestling. I still believe that’s the best preparation I’ve had, but then again I shouldn’t have focused purely on Bokang’s wrestling.”

Struggles aside, Catalan and his squad remained determined.

“We’re all hungry and wiser now,” Catalan said.

“We have to add more explosiveness to our game and we have to eliminate every hurdle in front of us to return to winning ways and a possible shot at a world title.”

