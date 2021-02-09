Gilas Pilipinas may play in PBA All-Filipino Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national team has been invited to play in the upcoming conference of the PBA as a way for the Gilas Pilipinas players to gain meaningful game time and experience.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the Board of Governors made the suggestion during a special meeting on Monday.

"May sinuggest din ang board sa SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) na sumali ang Gilas sa first conference natin kasi wala silang training at wala naman silang pupuntahan na liga," said Marcial, as per a One PH report.

The national team pool, which features six PBA players, is currently training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna ahead of the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. Gilas needs just one more win in its final three games to secure its spot in the continental tournament in August.

In between FIBA competitions, the national team can stay sharp by playing against the country's best in the PBA.

"Maganda 'yun, makalaro sa atin 'di ba, para magkaroon din sila ng experience at ng makita din ng mga tao," Marcial said.

If the SBP agrees with the suggestion of the PBA board, there will be 13 teams competing in the upcoming conference. At the moment, the league is still waiting for the federation to commit to playing in the Philippine Cup.

