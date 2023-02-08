UAAP juniors: Adamson rallies to stun FEU-Diliman

Mat Edding had 30 points in Adamson's come-from-behind win vs. FEU-Diliman. UAAP Media.

NU bounces back from first loss

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University climbed out of a 20-point hole to shock Far Eastern University-Diliman, 82-80, in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Vince Reyes nailed the go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds to go, and the Baby Falcons pulled off a huge defensive stop in the ensuing FEU-Diliman possession. The Baby Tamaraws missed a chance to send the game to overtime as VJ Pre misfired on a last-gasp basket.

Adamson has now won seven straight games and hiked their record to 7-1. They are level with two-time defending champion Nazareth School of National University, which rediscovered its winning ways through a 71-64 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas.

It was a sorry loss for FEU-Diliman, which dropped to third with a 6-2 record.

The Baby Tamaraws looked headed to a comfortable win after leading by as much as 20 points in the third quarter.

"I hope we are learning from this," said Baby Falcons coach Mike Fermin. "Imagine we are down from 20, kung mahina ang puso ng mga ito, bumitaw na. Ang usapan lang, one stop at a time."

Mat Edding led Adamson with 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Peter Rosillo and Reyes chipped in 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Pre had 20 points and 11 boards while Jedric Daa and Kirby Mongcopa each scored 13 points for the Baby Tamaraws.

Meanwhile, Reinhard Jumamoy was at his usual best for the Bullpups with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals while Aga Clarito added 15 points, including two key baskets in the final two minutes that kept the Tiger Cubs at bay.

Mark Llemit had 23 points and 13 boards to lead UST, which dropped in a tie with Ateneo in fifth spot at 3-5, a game behind fourth-running De La Salle-Zobel.

The Scores:

Third Game

NSNU (71) -- Jumamoy 16, Clarito 15, Tagotongan 14, Colonia 13, Perciano 8, Yusi 5, Alfanta 0, Demetria 0, Herrera 0, Solomon 0, Timbang 0.

UST (64) -- Llemit 23, Pangilinan 11, Bugsit 9, Ayon 6, Zanoria 6, Esteban 5, Manding 4, Buenaflor 0, Pantaleon 0, Tesocan 0.

Quarterscores: 27-11, 42-26, 58-42, 71-64

Fourth Game

AdU (82) -- Edding 30, Rosillo 19, Reyes 11, Bonzalida 5, Garcia 4, Carillo 4, Sajili 3, Medina 3, Abayon 3, Manlapaz 0.

FEU (80) -- Pre 20, Daa 13, Mongcopa 13, Cabonilas 11, Pasaol 10, Miranda 7, Herbito 5, Pascual 1, Maierhofer 0, Salangsang 0, Cabigting 0.

Quarterscores: 19-27, 42-55, 59-68, 82-80

