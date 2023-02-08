Swimming trials for Cambodia SEAG extended to 4 days

MANILA, Philippines -- The trials for the selection of the country's aquatics team to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games will take place over four days at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The trials are set for February 16 to 19, with certified technical officials on hand to supervise the 34 swimming events for men and women.

This, according to Bones Floro, a member of the Stabilization Committee tasked to handle swimming in the country while its national federation is suspended.

"We sought the help of the continental body, the Asian Swimming Federation, for these trials," said Floro, who is also the deputy secretary general for international affairs of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Registration and inquiries could be made through the official email address: aquatics.stab.comm@gmail.com. The technical handbook for the trials could be requested through this email.

Deadline for registration is on February 14.

"The information kit and selection criteria were released at the start of the week and we are impressed that we received quite a number of inquiries and intent to participate from our athletes, clubs and coaches," said Floro.

Floro is joined in the Stabilization Committee by Philippine Olympic Committee legal head Atty. Wharton Chan and Bases Conversion and Development Authority Senior Vice President for Corporate Services Group Arrey Perez.

The Stabilization Committee will also select members of the men and women water polo teams and athletes for the individual 3-meter springboard and platform for men and women in diving.

The swimming events for men and women are the 50, 100, 200, 200, 800 and 1,500 meters for freestyle; 50, 100 and 200 meters butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke; and 200 and 400 individual medley.

Members of the relay teams will be selected from the list of qualified athetes.

Qualified athletes will undergo a four-week training program under the direct supervision of the Stabilization Committee.

The Cambodia SEA Games will take place on May 5 to 17.