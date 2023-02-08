Spikers' Turf: Army completes 4-set victory vs Vanguard

From Spikers' Turf.ph

The Army completed a 4-set win despite dropping the third stanza against Vanguard in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

The Troopers needed to step up its net defense in the fourth to make sure they secured a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18 victory against the Volley Hitters.

PJ Rojas unleashed a 16-point game, including 15 kills, while Mark Enciso backed him up with 13 points and finished with 8 excellent digs.

Benjaylo Labide added 9 points, 11 excellent receptions and 8 digs for the the Army.

It was a bounce back win for the Troopers after a setback to Cotabato last week.

"Wala kaming na-block nung third set. Sabi ko kapag pinabayaan nila na paluan nang paluan, wala talaga kaming maii-score. Pero kung sa blocking pa lang sisimulan na natin, doon na tayo pupuntos," said Army head coach Melvin Carolino, whose team improved to 2-1, doubling their win total in the last conference.