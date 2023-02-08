Jalen Hudson was unstoppable against Converge. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jalen Hudson exploded for 56 points to power the TNT Tropang GIGA to a 128-122 victory over the Converge FiberXers, Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

Hudson out-dueled Converge counterpart Jamaal Franklin as the Tropang GIGA handed the FiberXers their first loss of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Converge won its first four games of the season-ending conference but had few answers for Hudson, who made 21 of his 31 attempts from the field and repeatedly punished the FiberXers inside the paint. He also had 12 rebounds in 41 minutes.

Franklin was no slouch, finishing with 47 points of his own but the FiberXers ran out of steam in the final period.

The Tropang GIGA improved to 4-1, tying the record of FiberXers.

