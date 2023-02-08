MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have made an import change in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

The team announced on Wednesday that they are bringing in Greg Smith II as a replacement for Michael Qualls.

A product of Colorado State University, Smith is tasked with turning Rain or Shine's poor start around. The Elasto Painters currently have a 0-4 win-loss record in the Governors' Cup.

Before his exit, Qualls averaged 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steal per game for the Elasto Painters.

ROS coach Yeng Guiao has stressed that there was no question about Qualls' intensity and effort, but his chemistry with the rest of the Elasto Painters became an issue. Qualls had 23 points, five rebounds and two assists in the E-Painters' 116-108 loss to Barangay Ginebra last Sunday in what turned out to be his final game for the franchise.

According to Rain or Shine, Smith will make his debut for the team on Sunday when they play the Blackwater Bossing.