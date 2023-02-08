Courtesy: Nexplay Esports.

MANILA -- Nexplay on Wednesday has partnered with Minana Esports as it gears for redemption in MPL Season 11.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jeniel "YellyHazeDR" Bata-Anon will remain in the lineup, with Nexplay introducing players Christian “GoyongDR” Martinez, Bien “BoyetDR” Chumecera, Danver “DingDR” Canja, Borris “BruskoDR” James Parro, and Dominic “DomengDR” Delmundo.

Nexplay earlier released John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong and James “Jeymz” Gloria from its core roster.

In MPL Season 10, Nexplay missed the playoffs for the first time since entering the league in Season 6.

Minana Esports' roster, which first came from Cerebrum Pro, is one of the few dominant powerhouses in the amateur scene, with 11 consecutive championships.

"We’ve been very impressed with Minana and their dedication to the game. Their results speak for themselves, and we believe they are ready to make an even louder bang in the pro league," said Gabriel Benito, Nexplay CEO and co-founder said.

Minana's parent company is web3 company Ampverse, which recently acquired Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali and former "It's Showtime" host Eric "Eruption" Tai.

"We are honored to be joining Nexplay and proud to represent the Philippines in the MPL. We are hungry and determined to keep pushing ourselves to the limit and prove that we belong in the pro league," Minana founder Julius Mariano said.