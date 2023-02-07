Milo Marathon sets comeback after 3 years

From the National Marathon website

The Milo National Marathon is set to make its comeback on March 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds after 3 years of inactivity due to COVID-19.

The return of the longest-running marathon in the country is part of Milo's Active Pilipinas campaign which encourages Filipinos to live an active lifestyle after years of limited and restricted physical activity due to the pandemic.

“‘Excited’ doesn’t even begin to cover how it feels to be able to bring back this much-loved running event to our fellow Filipinos, especially since there will be more runners at the starting line. When the race was announced, we saw and felt the shared excitement of the country, so we look forward to once again energizing the nation on March 26," said Milo Sports Head Carlo Sampan.

"We are excited to see everyone again at the starting line, where our Champions Coach Rio de la Cruz and First Olympic Marathon Champion Mary Joy Tabal had their early marathon experiences before becoming the champions they are today.”

Milo Marathon has already opened it online registration site to accommodate runners.

Registration for the run will be made available online via www.bit.ly/milomarathonisback with race categories from 3K to 42K.

"RunRio is honored to partner again with Milo Philippines in bringing back the Milo Marathon. We share the same vision of seeing more Filipino families being active and joining sporting events such as the MILO Marathon," said Dela Cruz.

"While we are not staging the usual qualifying and nationals format, we are hopeful to see more active Filipinos enjoying their time at the Manila leg and other upcoming races.”

Online registration is open from February 3 to 15.