LeBron now NBA's all-time leading scorer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of their game against the Washington Wizards, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 04 December 2022. File photo. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer, breaking the longstanding record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, entered the game needing 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387 points.

He reached the milestone with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, through a fallaway jump shot.

He now has a total of 38,388 points in his glittering career.

The game was stopped briefly to honor James' achievement.