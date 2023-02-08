LeBron now NBA's all-time leading scorer

LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer, breaking the longstanding record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).
James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, entered the game needing 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387 points.
He reached the milestone with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, through a fallaway jump shot.
He now has a total of 38,388 points in his glittering career.
The game was stopped briefly to honor James' achievement.