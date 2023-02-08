TNT import Jalen Hudson in action against Converge. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Challenged by his coach to be more efficient ahead of the game, TNT import Jalen Hudson produced a sensational response in leading the Tropang GIGA to an impressive victory on Wednesday night.

Hudson shot just 40.2% in TNT's first four games, where he averaged 27.8 points per contest. TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa told his reinforcement that he can do much better, and Hudson proved his coach right with a 56-point explosion against Converge.

He had 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first quarter alone, and finished the game making 21 of his 31 field goals for an efficient 67.7% clip. Hudson was unstoppable going to the basket, and easily finished around the rim against the FiberXers.

"I just tried to be aggressive. That's pretty much it," said Hudson, after TNT completed a 128-122 win to end Converge's perfect start to the Governors' Cup.

"My teammates gave me confidence and going into it, I know it was a big game for us and for them as well. We gotta give them credit. Converge, obviously a really good team," he added. "I just tried to come out and be aggressive, that's it."

Lastimosa praised Hudson for how he stepped up to the plate, and stressed that he had no doubts about his import's capability to score more efficiently. Hudson had given Converge fits everywhere on the floor: aside from scoring at will inside the paint, he also made six of his 11 three-pointers.

He also had 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while playing just over 41 minutes, as TNT improved to 4-1 in the conference.

"I know what he's capable of doing. He's as quick as anybody here in the league, and he's athletic," said Lastimosa. "If he goes past that main guy, I don't care who's in there. There is no 7-footer in this league to stop him."

"So I told him, 'Hey, I think you can finish better if you're not in a hurry.' And that is what he did the whole night. He didn't change his game. He was still attacking. He was attacking in the first four games," he added.

"But now, I think he has a better sense or idea of not to be in a hurry because there's no 7-footers to bother his shot."

Hudson's 56-point explosion was the most in the PBA since Shabazz Muhammad scored 57 for San MIguel Beer in last season's PBA Governors' Cup elimination round.

As impressive as Hudson was against Converge, Lastimosa believes their reinforcement can still reach another level.

"Jalen is one of those imports that is very athletic. The only thing that I'm looking for Jalen right now is to be a little bit more all-around, get the other guys involved," he said. "He's eventually gonna figure it out."

TNT returns to action on Saturday against the TerraFirma Dyip at the Mall of Asia Arena.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

