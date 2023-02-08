Barangay Ginebra staved off defeat by hacking out a 114-111 victory over NLEX on Wednesday's PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings rode on Jeremiah Gray's hot-shooting and Justin Brownlee's end game heroics to nab a second straight win in the season-ending conference.

Ginebra saw its 11-point advantage wiped out when NLEX mounted a vicious run that had the Kings reeling to a 12-point deficit in the pay off period.

But Gray made successive connections from beyond the arc, including the dagger 3 in the final 17 seconds, that gave back the lead to the Kings.

Brownlee then put the finishing touches from the free throw line to ensure Ginebra's second straight victory.

Brownlee finished with 44 points, while Gray added 19.

They gave NLEX replacement import Wayne Selden, who finished with 43 points, a rude welcome.

