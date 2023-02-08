Obiena says team still unpaid for over a year



EJ Obiena won't be able to compete in this year's Asian Indoor Championships this coming weekend in Kazakhstan.

The world's top 3 pole vaulter is looking to ride on the momentum of his gold medal win in the Orlen Cup, but could not transport his poles to Astana.

"Despite huge efforts from everyone including my federation (PATAFA) and Mr. Capistrano, we are simply unable to get my poles to Astana, Kazakhstan. None of the airlines serving Astana will bring the poles. My mentor James Lafferty even worked with Pepsi Kazakhstan to drive the poles from Almaty to Astana. That didn’t work as it’s a 17H (hour) drive," said Obiena in a social media post.

It was a heart-breaking development for the Filipino Olympian who holds the Asian indoor record of 5.94 meters.

Another issue that has been holding back Obiena is his finances.

Obiena, who figured in a legal dispute with PATAFA last year, said his team has yet to get its compensation.

"Despite all the issues of the past supposedly being resolved, my team has not been paid now in over a year. Payments are caught up in red tape. Unfortunately, some of my team are now threatening to leave Team Obiena," he said.

"I cannot blame them. Who could work free for over a year? They have families to support and bills to pay. They can’t keep working for free. I can only hope this resolves soon. I am losing a team I desperately need. Nobody wins alone. It’s always have been a team effort."

Aside from winning the gold in the Orlen Cup in Poland, Obiena also ruled the 2023 Perche en Or in Roubaix, France.

