Shaya Adorador in action for Chery Tiggo. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Shaya Adorador insists she feels no pressure from the Chery Tiggo coaching staff to produce at a higher level now that Dindin Santiago-Manabat is no longer playing for the Crossovers.

Santiago-Manabat left the team after six seasons last December, eventually signing with the Akari Power Chargers. Her exit thrust Adorador into a bigger role for Chery Tiggo, and the former University of the East standout showed that she is ready for the moment.

In their first game of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, Adorador led the Crossovers with 16 points. She provided some crucial hits in their 27-25, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of the Cignal HD Spikers that gave Chery Tiggo a triumphant start in the new season.

"Ginawa lang namin 'yung pwestuhan namin, like libero si Buding [Duremdes], talagang ginagawa niya 'yung part niya. 'Yung mga setter namin binubuhay kaming mga spikers and 'yung mga blockers. Lahat 'yun nag-combine, eto po 'yung kinalabasan, naging maganda naman," Adorador said after the game.

But she made it clear that their coaches did not ask her -- or any of the other Chery Tiggo players -- to fill in the big shoes left by Santiago-Manabat.

"Hindi naman po kami binigyan ng pressure," said Adorador, who scored 15 points of attacks. "Ate Dindin Santiago pa rin 'yan, hinding-hindi mo kayang palitan 'yan."

"Kung sino lang po 'yung nandiyan, talagang nagtrabaho lang kami as a team," she added.

She further pointed out that it will take a collective effort for them to match Santiago-Manabat's contributions not just on the court but also in terms of leadership.

"Si Ate Din, malaking part talaga siya sa loob ng court as a leader, as an ate," Adorador noted. "Kailangan din na parang kung ano 'yung ngayon, 'yun lang 'yung titingnan namin."

"Basta maglaro lang kami as one, 'yun lang 'yung goal namin," she said. "One game at a time talaga."

Aside from Adorador, also reaching double-digits for Chery Tiggo were Mylene Paat (15 points) and EJ Laure (13). They had a 57-35 advantage in kills against the HD Spikers.

Chery Tiggo returns to action on Saturday against Army Black Mamba.

