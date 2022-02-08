Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw wasted no time in showcasing his worth in ONE Championship, and he is determined to maintain his momentum at ONE: Full Circle.

Pacatiw will return to action on February 25, when he takes on Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Filipino bantamweight is thrilled for another opportunity to fight, but he is wary of the challenge presented by the Brazilian fighter.

"I'd say that my upcoming fight with Fabricio Andrade will be the most ambitious pursuit I have in my career as I get a chance to face a ranked fighter," Pacatiw said.

Andrade is already a proven commodity in the division, and currently sits at No. 4 in the official rankings. He enters the match armed with a five-fight winning streak.

"Wonder Boy" has been clinical in his approach and showed his lethal form in his most recent outing, scoring a first-round technical knockout of Li Kai Wen at ONE: Winter Warriors II last December.

But Pacatiw has also shown that he can be competitive in ONE Championship, and made a statement in his debut last July at ONE: Battleground. There, he put together a dominant performance en route to a unanimous decision win against Chen "The Ghost" Rui.

Team Lakay head coach and founder Mark Sangiao understands that his ward is coming in as a massive underdog against Andrade, but he knows that fights are won on the canvas and not on paper.

"Fabricio Andrade is carrying five wins in a row to his name and we're not glossing this over. But we're also not selling Jeremy Pacatiw short. Our Team Lakay athlete will take great strides to the cage with only one goal, to put his name into that top-flight rankings," Sangiao said.

Pacatiw also knows that, and looks at this bout as a chance for him to indeed show that he's arrived in the bantamweight scene and that he's ready to become the latest contender from Baguio to stake his case for a title shot -- in the same breath of his peers Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon and Stephen "The Sniper" Loman.

"Getting that win will definitely draw me closer to the top. Indeed, this is another opportunity for me to unleash my skills and I can't wait," he said.

ONE: Full Circle will see three world titles being contested, headlined by two-division ONE world champion Reinier "The Dutch Knight" de Ridder defending his middleweight crown against the current ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov.