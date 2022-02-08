MMA: Loman expects Fernandes to submit Lineker



Third-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman will be keeping a close eye on the ONE bantamweight championship between titleholder Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes and current top contender John “Hands of Stone” Lineker.

The fight will be one of the featured bouts of ONE: Bad Blood this Friday.

It won’t be surprising if Loman eventually faces the winner of this match. But before that opportunity comes, he shared his insight into how this fight will unfold.

“For sure, Bibiano knows that Lineker packs power in those punches. I expect him to come up with a game plan to take the match to the ground,” Loman offered.

“I think there’s a huge possibility that he can submit Lineker.”

While he highlights Fernandes’ advantages entering this match, that doesn’t mean he expects “The Flash” to trounce Lineker.

For the 26-year-old warrior from Baguio City, it's possible that “Hands of Stone” will walk out of the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the world title wrapped around his waist.

For the Team Lakay mainstay, that outcome will happen if Lineker can utilize his damaging strikes to full extent.

“On the flip side, the key to Lineker is finding his distance and striking at the right time,” he shared.

“If he can find his range and pick his shots from a distance, there’s also a chance that he knocks out Bibiano. He’s a veteran in the game as well. I guess we’ll see what gives.”

Still, Loman expects Fernandes to come out on top in this clash of Brazilians, given the world champion’s diverse attacks and his ability to dictate the tempo.

“If I’ll have to pick between them, I’ll stick with Bibiano. I think his grappling will be superior,” the Filipino with a 15-2 career MMA record said.

“We also saw in his past fights that he has a complete skill set. He can strike, and we all know how good he is at jiu-jitsu. If Bibiano gets his rhythm early in the match, he’ll submit Lineker.”