From the Shinshu Warriors Facebook page

Matthew Aquino was again listed among players in the 15-man Japan pool for the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers February window.

The son of PBA legend Marlou Aquino is listed as a local and among the Shinshu players included in the list.

"The most in the history of the Warriors! Japan national team candidate player selection," announced Shinshu in its Facebook page.

"Ko Kumagai, Matthew Aquino, Reio Maeda, and Yudai Okada were selected as candidates for the Japanese men's national team."

The younger Aquino was also included in the list last November but he didn't make it to the final lineup for Japan's games in Sendai.

Japan will play against Chinese Taipei on February 26 and Australia on February 27 at the Okinawa Arena.