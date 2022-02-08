Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays her shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 75th U.S. Women's Open Championship at Champions Golf Club Cypress Creek Course on December 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. File photo. Jamie Squire, Getty Images/AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso will touch base with relatives, backers and friends in Manila later this month, the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) announced on Tuesday.

The visit to her hometown comes ahead of the resumption of Saso's campaign in the LPGA Tour, which shifts to Singapore and Thailand in March.

Saso missed out on the final round of last week's LPGA Drive On Championship by one stroke after a disastrous opening 77. She recovered with a 67 in the second round, but eventually missed the top-73 plus ties cut.

Saso nonetheless played down that unproductive stint and instead vowed to use the month-long break to get better.

"I will be taking the new few weeks off to rest and work on my game," said Sado, who was impressive in her first two tournaments of the LPGA season. She finished sixth in the Tournament of Champions and third at the Gainsbridge LPGA, both of which were held in Florida.

She returns to action when the LPGA visits Southeast Asia for the HSBC Women's World Championship on March 3-6 at the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course, and the Honda LPGA Thailand on March 10-13 at Pattaya's Old Course in Chonburi.

Before heading to those events, Saso will first visit her relatives and friends in Manila.

"I will be spending some time in the Philippines before heading to Singapore and Thailand," said Saso, who kept her No. 7 spot in the latest world rankings despite her recent setback.

