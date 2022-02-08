Organizers and skippers of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race are now arriving in the Philippines. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Organizers and skippers of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race have begun arriving at the Clark International Airport ahead of the restart of the race in March.

Strict measures are in place to ensure compliance with health standards and IATF requirements.

The Clipper Round the World race is one of the most prestigious yacht races in the world, covering 40,000 nautical miles. It has been held every two years since 1996, but the 2019-20 iteration was suspended in March 2020, with teams returning to their home countries as the Philippines closed its borders upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yachts have remained berthed in the Subic Bay Yacht Club since then.

Bi Yong Chungunco, CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), which operates Clark International Airport, welcomed the teams back to the Philippines.

"We welcome the organizers and racers of the Clipper Race at Clark as we bid them the best in their goals to complete the long overdue race," Chungunco said.

"Their arrival is a testament to the role of Clark as the gateway to Luzon, serving Northern and Central Luzon destinations like Subic. We look forward to making Philippine destinations more accessible as we open up to leisure travelers in line with the protocols set by our authorities," he added.

The restart of the race was made possible after the Department of Tourism announced the reopening of the country to international travelers from 157 visa-free countries beginning February 10.

Race participants started arriving on February 4 for the preparations for the restart of the race. All participants are fully-vaccinated and will undergo testing on arrival in the country, in compliance with IATF rules.

