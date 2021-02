Romania's Simona Halep shakes hands with Australia's Lizette Cabrera after winning her first round match. Kelly Defina, Reuters

Filipino-Australian Lizette Cabrera made an early exit from the Australian Open, as she bowed to world No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania, 6-2, 6-1, in their first round match at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Halep completed her triumph in just 59 minutes to reach the second round and set up a showdown against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

The 23-year-old Cabrera, who was born in Australia to Filipino parents, was a wild card qualifier in the first Grand Slam of the year.