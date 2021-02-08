PBA: Ginebra adds Ayaay, TNT signs Khobuntin in free agency

Former TerraFirma forward Glenn Khobuntin in action during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra on Monday announced additions to their respective rosters ahead of the new season of the PBA.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to ABS-CBN News that they have signed free agent forward Glenn Khobuntin to a one-year contract.

Khobuntin spent the past three seasons with the TerraFirma franchise. In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while starting once in 10 games for the Dyip.

A former player for National University, Khobuntin was the 10th overall pick in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft by NLEX.

Meanwhile, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone announced that they have signed guard MJ Ayaay to a deal.

"We welcome newly signed MJ Ayaay to the Ginebra Family! We're looking forward to pairing him with Scottie in the backcourt," Cone said on Twitter.

Alaska selected Ayaay with the ninth pick of the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Aces in the All-Filipino Cup in Clark, Pampanga.

