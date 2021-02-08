PBA: Baser Amer filled with gratitude as he moves on from Meralco

Former Meralco point guard Baser Amer during the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Baser Amer on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Meralco Bolts after his five-year stint with the team ended last week.

Meralco had decided to trade Amer to the Blackwater Bossing along with veteran forward Bryan Faundo. In exchange, the Bolts received Mac Belo.

It was not an easy decision to make for Meralco coach Norman Black, who installed Amer as the team's starting point guard when Jimmy Alapag retired and has overseen the development of the 28-year-old guard.

"We've been together for five years and we've made a good run together so it's really an emotional moment for me trading him," Black said in a report on the PBA website.

Amer, who was taken seventh overall by Meralco in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft, was gracious in his exit from the team.

"Five long beautiful years with the Bolts went by so fast. Walang ibang masasabi kung hindi pasasalamat, from boss MVP (team owner Manny V. Pangilinan) to the coaches and staff as well as the management and my former teammates," he said on Instagram.

"Grateful for the beautiful ride with this organization, nothing more I could ask for. Moving forward with all the memories and learnings as a Bolt," he added.

In his final conference for the Bolts, Amer averaged 9.0 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game, helping them reach the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The former San Beda University court general was instrumental in Meralco's runs to the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Amer, a three-time All-Star, left the door open for another run with Meralco down the road.

"Nothing is permanent especially with this career. Sa muling pagkikita," he said.

