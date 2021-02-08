Pacquiao tabs Tom Brady as 'GOAT' after Tampa Bay's Super Bowl triumph

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl LV. Brian Snyder, Reuters

Senator Manny Pacquiao joined the chorus of congratulations after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

The boxing icon praised Brady on Twitter, saying he was the "sports' GOAT (greatest of all time)" after throwing three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-9 triumph over Kansas City.

Brady was named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for the fifth time.

He also joined Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple teams. Manning won with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

"I am so proud of all the guys out here," said Brady. "Everything we dealt with all year, we had a rough month of November but BA (head coach Bruce Arians) had all the confidence in us, the team had a lot of confidence and we came together at the right time."

"I think we knew this was going to happen."

The MVP award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members and by fans interactively through the NFL's website. -- With a report from Reuters

