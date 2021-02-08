New PH volleyball federation gains official recognition from FIVB

Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (sixth from left) joins newly elected president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (fifth from left) for a photo opportunity. Also in photo are (from left) Atty. Wharton Chan, Yul Benosa, Rod Roque, Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Donaldo Caringal, Charo Soriano and Ricky Palou. At the back is Atty.Billy Sumahui. Handout via Nonie Reyes

MANILA, Philippines -- The world governing body for volleyball on Sunday night officially recognized the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI) as an affiliate federation.

A total of 155 national federations out of a possible 190 approved the FIVB's recognition of the PNVFI during the third and last day of the international body's world congress.

Three federations voted no, 13 abstained, and 20 said they did not receive the question.

The FIVB also sought its members' votes on the PNVFI's elections last January 25 that was overseen by the Philippine Olympic Committee. Of the 190 voters, 151 voted yes, five voted no, 16 abstained, and 18 said they did not receive the question.

The FIVB also asked the house's decision on the expulsion of the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) as an affiliate, and received 138 yes votes, 16 no votes. Fifteen abstained, and 22 did not receive the question.

"The entire entire PNVF board wishes to thank the FIVB and all the confederations for the overwhelming support during the 37th Congress," said Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who was unanimously elected as president of the new federation last month.

"We now proudly banner the honor and the responsibility of being affiliated to both the international federation and the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC)," he added.

Suzara thanked FIVB president Dr. Ary Graça and AVC president Rita Subowo for the inspiring quality of leadership, as well as POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

"Now, our work begins to fulfill our singular commitment to all stakeholders. At PNVF, we serve volleyball," he stressed.

Besides Suzara, the other officials of the PNVFI are Arnel Hajan (vice president), Ariel Paredes (chairman) Donaldo Caringal (secretary general), Rod Roque (treasurer), Yul Benosa (auditor) and board members Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao, Karl Chan, Charo Soriano, Carmela Gamboa, Fr. Vic Calvo and Atty. Wharton Chan.

