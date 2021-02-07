NBA: Knicks acquire Derrick Rose from Pistons - report

Derrick Rose and New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau apparently are headed for another reunion.

The Detroit Pistons are trading Rose to the Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick (via Charlotte), ESPN reported Sunday.

Rose was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft and was the league MVP following the 2010-11 season.

Thibodeau took his first head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010, with Rose as the team's star. Thibodeau won 62 games in his first season with Rose leading the team on the court.

Rose, who will be a free agent after the season, also played for Thibodeau at his next stop with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for Smith, the Knicks sent him to the G League on Monday after he requested the demotion, upset with his playing time in New York. He played just 28 minutes this season.

Smith, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He was sent to New York as part of the trade that landed Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas on Jan. 31, 2019.

Rose, 32, is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists in 15 games off the bench for the Pistons this season, but hasn't played in a game since Jan. 30. He's averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 611 career games (504 starts).

At 11-14, the Knicks currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons are dead last at 5-18 and have lost four straight.

