NBA Cavs' Nance to miss six weeks with fractured finger

WASHINGTON - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss the next six weeks of the NBA season with a fractured left ring finger, the NBA club announced Sunday.

The 28-year-old American, whose father was a 1980s NBA standout for the Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, suffered the injury Saturday in a 124-99 home loss to Milwaukee.

The extent of the injury was confirmed in a Sunday exam and Nance will undergo treatment and rehabilitation but a return is not expected before late March.

Nance is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and an NBA second-best 1.9 steals a game for the Cavaliers, who at 10-14 are 10th in the Eastern Conference and on a three-game losing skid.

The Cavaliers, who begin a five-game western road trip Monday at Phoenix, are without All-Star big man Kevin Love, who has not played since December 27 because of a calf strain but has started on-court work to return.

