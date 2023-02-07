LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns president and chief executive Jason Rowley has resigned after a report into workplace misconduct allegations that led owner Robert Sarver to sell the NBA club, ESPN reported Monday.

Rowley, who began working for the Suns in 2007 and served as president since 2012, had told employees he would not resign after ESPN's report last December on Suns workplace complaints, many of which put Rowley at the center of the problem.

A reported $4 billion deal with billionaire Mat Ishbia for the Suns and Women's NBA Phoenix Mercury could be announced by Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Suns staff learned about Rowley's resignation in an email from team governor Sam Garvin, according to the latest report.

"After almost 15 years of hard work and dedicated service, Jason felt that the transition in ownership created ideal timing to close this chapter of his professional journey and pursue new opportunities," the email reportedly said.

"We wish Jason the best and are appreciative of his tireless work on behalf of our organization."

ESPN had detailed accusations of intimidation, harassment, verbal intimidation and retaliation of Suns team employees two months ago.

That report led to an NBA investigation into the allegations that found racist and misogynist acts, prompting a one-year ban and $10 million fine for Sarver from the league.

After several sponsors vowed not to support ownership in the wake of the misconduct, Sarver pledged to sell the team.

© Agence France-Presse