PVL: New coaches take the spotlight in F2-PLDT clash

Regine Diego will make her debut as head coach of F2 Logistics on Tuesday against PLDT. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- New coaches will be in the spotlight when F2 Logistics and PLDT clash in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Now calling the shots for PLDT is Rald Ricafort, who moved to the High Speed Hitters a month after steering Petro Gazz to the PVL Reinforced Conference crown.

He now hopes to maximize the skills and talents of PLDT mainstays Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado and Jules Samonte, among others. The High Speed Hitters added Ysa Jimenez, a rookie from University of Sto. Tomas, and Michelle Morente, who last played for Army-Black Mamba, in the offseason.

Meanwhile, F2 Logistics is now under the guidance of Regine Diego, a former libero of De La Salle University who took over from Ramil de Jesus and top deputy Benson Bocboc.

"I can say the girls are going to be 100 percent healthy but in peak form, nobody can say that. We're trying our best to manage whatever it is we can manage for this conference and to prevent those injuries from recurring again," said Diego.

Aside from the likes of Major Baron, Aby Marano, Kim Dy, Kim Fajardo, Iris Tolenado and Ivy Lacsina, F2 also welcomes the comebacking Cha Cruz-Behag into its fold.

Opening serve is at 4 p.m.

Aaron Velez, on the other hand, returns to Chery Tiggo, which faces Cignal HD in the 6:30 p.m. match.

Chery Tiggo lost Dindin Santiago-Manabat to Akari in the offseason, but added Pauline Gaston to its core that also includes Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador, Cza Carandang, EJ Laure and top setter Jasmine Nabor.

The Shaq delos Santos-mentored HD Spikers, meanwhile, will be led by the seasoned troika of Ces Molina, Rachel Anne Daquis and Riri Meneses with ace playmaker Gel Cayuna also ready to deliver for the team that will feature new recruits Gyzelle Sy, Gen Casugod and Chin Basas.