Chery Tiggo celebrates after scoring against Cignal HD. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo rode the momentum of a tough opening set triumph to sweep Cignal HD, 27-25, 25-19, 25-22, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Crossovers displayed their poise in an extended first set and fended off the HD Spikers in the next two frames to open their All-Filipino campaign on a winning note.