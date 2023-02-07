MANILA - Onic Philippines captain Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales will be playing in the team's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) roster as he focuses on his last year in college.

The team's star roamer, now called "Dudut," who was fresh off a breakout season with the squad, will be joining Onic Arsenals as the MDL starts its first season next week.

Explaining the transfer to a commenter, Onic answered that the format for MDL would make it easier for the star player to balance his time with esports work and school.

“Time constraints in MPL since it’s an offline event and requires too many preparations. Unlike in MDL Season 1 that’s an online format which gives Dudut flexibility to do both esports work and school at the same time," Onic said.

Aside from Dudut, Onic Arsenals will have Marc Wayne “Waing” Ortiz, SN4P

Bert, Jem, Chovvy, and Deb.

Echo announces veteran-stacked lineup for MDL

Meanwhile, Echo Philippines on Sunday unveiled its veteran-stacked lineup for its MDL unit Echo Proud.

Echo Proud will be headlined by Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz, who played a couple of games in the group stages of the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, when ECHO won their first world title.

He will be joined by fellow vets JanKurt Russel “Kurttzy” Matira, and James “Jeymz” Gloria, along with Jhonville “Outplayed” Villar, Justine “Zaida” Palma, and Renz Adrian “Seichu” Lope.

MDL Season 1 will start on February 15.