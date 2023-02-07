Blacklist International head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza during the M3 World Championships in Singapore. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA -- Blacklist International coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza will sit out the 11th season of MPL Philippines, his team announced Monday.

The three-time MPL Philippines champion will be sitting out their local title defense, after clinching their third title in four seasons last October.

"While we will miss his leadership in the bootcamp and in our huddle rooms, we will always remember him as a mentor and a legend of PH MLBB," Blacklist International said.

BON CHAN started his coaching career in Blacklist International, and orchestrated the "ultimate bonding experience" (UBE) strategy, a tactic which led Blacklist to a world championship title last 2021 in Singapore.

Blacklist International is coming off a foiled world title defense after crumbling against fellow Pinoys ECHO, 0-4, in the M4 World Championship grand finals in Jakarta, Indonesia, last month.

BON CHAN was also the head tactician of national team Sibol in the Southeast Asian Games, when it clinched gold, and the International Esports Federation World Championship, where the national team -- rostered by Blacklist International players -- won silver.

Earlier this week, Blacklist International announced that its longtime player-turned-analyst Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo will also be taking a break.