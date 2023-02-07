John Paul "H2wo" Salonga. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- It's the end of an era for Nexplay EVOS as it lets go of long-time jungler John Paul "H2Wo" Salonga.

The news comes just days after the departure of Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse.

"Thank you for bringing us amazing performances and games, whether we win or we lose it's the fighting spirit that matters. You have been an inspiration to many, you have reached great heights of a successful gaming personality," Nexplay EVOS said in a Facebook page.

H2wo started his professional career with Nexplay (then called Nexplay Solid) in MPL Season 6. Joining him were fellow "big three" stalwarts Renejay and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who has since went on to become a world champion.

The 20-year-old spent most of his career in Nexplay, gaining prominence as a streamer and a gaming personality.

H2wo was sidelined for most of Season 10, after being a mainstay jungler in their lineup. Nexplay ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since they joined the MPL.