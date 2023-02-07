Boxing: Marcial to face boxing vet on Feb. 11

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial. Sean Michael Ham, Premier Boxing Champions

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is scheduled to take on a boxing veteran when he returns to the ring Saturday in the US (Sunday, Manila time).

Marcial will face Ricardo Ruben Villalba of Argentina in a 6-round middleweight bout that will take place on the undercard of the O'Shaquie Foster - Rey Vargas fight card.

Villalba is an experienced boxer with a record of 20 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw.

The 27-year-old Filipino has compiled a 3-0 record, with 1 knockout, since turning professional in 2020.

In his debut on December 16, 2020, he defeated Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision.

This was followed by a knockout victory over Isiah Hart on April 9, 2022.

In his most recent fight last October 8, Marcial outpointed Steven Pichardo despite suffering a cut on his right eye due to an accidental headbutt.

Despite turning pro, Marcial still fought for the Philippines in amateur international competitions.

He won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and cruised to another gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.