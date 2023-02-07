Filipina tennis star Alex Eala. Photo from Alex Eala Facebook page



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis star Alex Eala could not immediately commit to playing for the Philippines in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games later this year.

The 17-year-old, who is in town for a vacation with her family, said in a press conference on Tuesday that she would love to represent the country in both multi-sport events.

However, at the moment she has yet to discuss with her team if they can fit the SEA Games and the Asian Games into their calendar for 2023.

"I know that it [32nd SEA Games] is around May 6, I think. But I would love to represent the Philippines again in the SEA Games. But from what I know, it might interfere with the [qualifiers] of the French Open, and the preparation prior," Eala said.

"So I haven't yet sat down with my team and discussed whether that's something that's going to be included in the schedule," she added.

The 2023 SEA Games will take place from May 5-17 in Cambodia.

Eala is a three-time bronze medalist in the SEA Games, with all three medals coming in the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games. There, she won bronze in the singles, mixed doubles, and team events.

The champion of the 2022 US Open juniors, Eala is also eager to compete in the Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

"I would love to join the Asian Games, I've never competed in that yet. I've heard very good stories and very good experiences from other players," she said.

"But again, we have to check if it collides with any of the important tournaments that I plan to join this year. But definitely, I'm super open to joining and representing the team, if it just fits well into the schedule," she added.

Currently ranked No. 217 by the WTA, Eala is coming off a stint in the Thailand Open where she made it to the main draw before falling to sixth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany in the round-of-32, 6-2, 6-2.

