ABL: Valientes escapes Bangkok Tigers with tight win

From the ABL website

Antonio Hester scored 36 points to help the Zamboanga Valientes hold off a late run by the Bangkok Tigers with a tight 84-80 win in the third leg of the 2023 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational on Monday at MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Zamboanga led by as much as 16 points, but the Tigers slowly chipped away the lead to threaten the Valientes.

Fortunately, Hester did much damage as Mario Chalmers chipped in with 11 points including clutch baskets down the stretch.

Big man Kemark Carino added 7 points and 8 boards as Zamboanga improved its record to 5-5.

The Valientes are now at fifth and only one spot behind the Singapore Slingers for the playoff spot.

The Tigers Augustus Stone scored 22 points to lead the Tigers, who also got 23 markers from William Freeman.

Natthaphat Biasumrit also had a great performance for the Thailand side with 18 points on 8 attempts.

But this did not stop Bangkok from dropping to 1-10 and is now out of the playoff race.