Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. Photo courtesy of the AFC



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is in the midst of negotiations with Australian coach Alen Stajcic over a contract extension, after he successfully steered the women's national team to a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Stajcic was hired just last October to take charge of the Philippine women's national football team, but has already helped the team reach new heights in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Aside from securing their ticket to next year's World Cup, they also reached the semifinals of the continental tournament for the first time.

It is thus not surprising that the PFF has put a premium on retaining Stajcic's services -- as well as that of his staff -- for the Filipinas' campaign in the Women's World Cup next year.

The showpiece event will be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Stajcic's home nation of Australia.

"I think we've spoken to Coach Alen, and we have scheduled to meet up in a couple of weeks," said Jefferon Cheng, the manager of the Philippine women's team, in a press conference on Sunday when asked for updates on Stajcic's contract status.

PFF leadership assured that they are pulling out all stops to get a deal done.

"Even before the last match, (PFF) president Nonong (Araneta) and I and Jeff were already talking about how do we go about asking Coach Alen and his crew to continue coaching the team," said PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes.

"Coach Alen needs a two-week break, and I'm sure talks have been started, and we'll hear from our point man there, Jeff Cheng, very soon," he added.

Stajcic went back home to Australia after the national team's campaign in India, the first time in four months that he has been home. He revealed no details of his discussions with the PFF, but confirmed that there will be updates in the coming weeks.

"I've been away from home for four months, so I'm just enjoying my jet lag and seeing my family at the moment," he said.

"We'll finish those negotiations in the next week or two. And that's what we've agreed to do, so I've got nothing further to add other than that," he also said.

RELATED VIDEO: