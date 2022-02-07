MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing locked up two key players to two-year deals on Monday afternoon.

Rey Suerte, who was the second overall pick in the special round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft by the Bossing, inked a two-year contract after spending the past two years with the national team program.

The 27-year-old Suerte played two games for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, putting up 6.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2 rebounds per game against Thailand in November 2020.

He was named captain for the Philippines' campaign in the June 2021 window in Clark, Pampanga, but ultimately missed their games against South Korea and Indonesia due to injury.

Suerte's deal with Blackwater was made possible after he and his fellow Gilas draftees were released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. Other members of the 2019 Gilas draft are Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi.

Meanwhile, Richard Escoto was signed to a two-year deal by Blackwater, also on Monday.

Escoto has appeared in five games for the Bossing in the Governors' Cup, making three starts. He currently averages 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the team.

The pair was accompanied by player agent Marvin Espiritu in their contract signing.