PBA: After leaving ROS, Adrian Wong signs with Magnolia



MANILA, Philippines -- A week after being released by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, swingman Adrian Wong has signed with a new PBA ball club.

Wong inked a two-year deal with the Magnolia Hotshots, which was made official on Monday afternoon.

His agency, Titan Management Group, confirmed the development on their social media account, with Wong accompanied by agent PJ Pilares in signing the contract with the Hotshots.

Just last week, it was announced that Wong had mutually parted ways with Rain or Shine after playing for the Elasto Painters for three conferences over two years.

He averaged 1.6 points per game for ROS in the on-going PBA Governors' Cup.

Wong was selected fifth overall by Rain or Shine in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

He now joins a Magnolia squad that currently has a 3-0 record in the conference.