Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Just named to the NBA All-Star Game for the first time, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will make it a busy weekend by also committing to participate in the 3-point shooting contest, The Athletic reported Sunday.

The NBA's showcase weekend will take place Feb. 18-20 at Cleveland.

VanVleet, who went undrafted out of Wichita State, is shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range this season, his second-best accuracy from distance in six seasons after his 41.4-percent mark in 2017-18.

The 27-year-old has averaged 21.6 points per game with 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds, all career bests. He is 40th in 3-point accuracy heading into NBA play Sunday, but his 3.9 made 3-pointers per game are second to the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (4.8).

The 3-point contest will be the second of three events on All-Star Saturday (Feb. 19) after the skills challenge and before the slam dunk contest.