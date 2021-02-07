Tennis: Ex-pros Hantuchova, Baghdatis weigh in on Australian Open favorites

Composite Image of Daniel Hantuchova and Marcos Baghdatis during their Zoom interview with ABS-CBN News. Photo by Rosy Mina A screenshot of Daniel Hantuchova and Marcos Baghdatis with Rosy Mina of ABS-CBN News and an Indonesian journalist during their Zoom interview organized by FOX Sports Asia Daniela Hantuchova converses with Rosy Mina of ABS-CBN News in a Zoom interview organized by FOX Sports Asia. Marcos Baghdatis talks to Rosy Mina of ABS-CBN News in a Zoom interview organized by FOX Sports Asia. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open. Loren Elliott, Reuters Japan's Naomi Osaka during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at A Day at The Drive Exhibition on January 29, 2021. Morgan Sette, Reuters

MANILA—The first Grand Slam of the year is kicking off in a day, yet predictions for the Australian Open (AO) 2021 are marred with uncertainty and vagueness.

Whereas tournament favorites were easily named pre-pandemic, pundits are more careful about revealing who they think will go far in the fortnight at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.

Sure, top seeds and World No. 1s Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Novak Djokovic lead the favorites list that includes AO titlists Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka. Also being touted as potential winners are defending champion Sofia Kenin and 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem.

But for former pros Daniela Hantuchova and Marcos Baghdatis, they would rather not mention names.

“It's really hard to talk about favorites this time around because I think with the circumstances, the favorites are the ones that didn't have to quarantine without playing tennis, I would say,” Hantuchova told ABS-CBN News in a Zoom interview organized by FOX Sports Asia.

The 37-year-old Slovak tennis star, who achieved a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles, elaborated that her favorites are those who “mentally will be able to adjust and accept everything by saving this much energy as possible.”

The former World No. 5 for singles and doubles also talked about the skills that would be favorable given the lack of practice time because of the quarantine period.

“Players with better timing and better catch for the ball, I think that can be a huge factor,” added the 2008 singles semifinalist, citing the advantage of players with “incredible touch and feel for the court.”

As for 2006 finalist Baghdatis, 35, he remarked that it’s tough to say. “Whoever has a better mentality in these moments,” he noted. “The person who will accept these moments and just say, ‘It’s the way it is. I’m gonna do my best.’”

The former World No. 8 then offered some words of advice to the Australian Open hopefuls. “Try to keep your priorities straight. Don’t think too much about what’s happening outside especially when a grand slam’s coming. Stay in the moment, stay in the present. Don’t think about what if and what will happen,” he said.

He also gave some tips such as trying to get enough sleep and watching a movie. “In your head, what you gotta do is stay focused. Try to take your mind off of all the things that are happening,” said the Cypriot who stressed on the importance of managing the mind.

Catch the live coverage of the Australian Open 2021 as it premieres from February 8 to 21 across FOX Sports networks.

Channel Information

FOX Sports

SKYCABLE: CH 31 (SD) | CH 253 (HD)

CIGNAL: CH 263

FOX Sports 2

SKYCABLE: CH 32 (SD) | CH 254 (HD)

CIGNAL: CH 265

FOX Sports 3

SKYCABLE: CH 140 (SD) | CH 176 (HD)

CIGNAL: CH 92

FROM THE ARCHIVES: