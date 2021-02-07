PLDT, Cignal to join PVL for first pro season

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) expects to hold a 10-team tournament when it opens its first professional season in May, according to league president Ricky Palou.

Speaking on a recent episode of "The Game," Palou revealed that two more teams are jumping ship from the Philippine Superliga to the PVL, just in time for its new season.

"We've got PLDT," Palou said. "They confirmed that they are joining the PVL, and likewise, the Cignal team."

"We have 10 teams already," he added.

PLDT and Cignal will join established teams Creamline, PetroGazz, Bali Pure, Choco Mucho, Chef's Classic, and Perlas. Another team is expected to join in the second conference, as well as teams from the Armed Forces.

"By next week, everything will be formally announced," said Palou.

"Cignal and PLDT have basically confirmed that they are entering the PVL," he added.

PLDT has played in the PSL since 2018. Cignal, meanwhile, has played in the PSL since its inaugural season in 2013.

PLDT is coached by multi-titled mentor Roger Gorayeb.

The PVL turned pro in November 2020, and planned to hold its first pro season in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in April or May.