NBA: Trae Young returns to lead Hawks past Raptors

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Trae Young returned to the Atlanta lineup to score 28 points and helped the Hawks defeat the Toronto Raptors 132-121 to end their three-game losing streak on Saturday.

The victory also halted Toronto's three game winning streak and stopped Atlanta's 10-game losing streak against the Raptors. The Hawks beat Toronto for the first time since March 10, 2017.

Young was back in the lineup after missing Thursday's game with a right thigh bruise. He was 14-for-14 at the line and had 13 assists. The Hawks had scored only 91 points against Utah without Young.

Each Atlanta starter scored in double figures. Clint Capela had 23 points and 16 rebounds, his 19th straight game with double-digit rebounds, and four blocks.

John Collins added 19 points and three blocks. Kevin Huerter scored 19, with five 3-pointers, and Cam Reddish scored 10. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 off the bench.

Toronto was led by Chris Boucher, who came off the bench to make 10 of 13 field-goal tries and score a career-high 29 points, eclipsing his previous high of 25. Fred VanVleet added 25 points and 10 assists and Norman Powell scored 20 points. Toronto has split its last two back-to-backs.

Atlanta was without second-leading scorer De'Andre Hunter (right knee discomfort) for the fourth straight game.

The Raptors got off to a fast start and enjoyed an eight-point lead when ex-Hawk DeAndre Bembry hit a 3-pointer for a 31-23 lead. Toronto led 34-28 after one quarter.

Atlanta bounced back and took the lead at 47-46 on a 3-pointer by Huerter and went on to lead 66-63 at halftime.

The Hawks scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led 73-63 on a bucket by Capela at 10:25. That seemed to awaken the Raptors, who scored eight straight and made it 73-71, but the Hawks recovered and led 101-94 after three quarters.

The Raptors play the fourth game of their six-game road trip on Monday when they go to Memphis. The Hawks are off until Wednesday, when they play at Dallas.