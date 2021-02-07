NBA: Mavs overcome Stephen Curry’s 57 points to edge Warriors

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Stephen Curry won his individual duel with Luka Doncic but the host Dallas Mavericks captured the team competition over the Golden State Warriors in a wild 134-132 victory Saturday night.

Curry bombed in 11 3-pointers en route to 57 points, but they weren't enough in Golden State's effort to complete a two-game sweep in Dallas.

The Warriors won 147-116 on Thursday night.

Doncic countered with a season-best 42-point performance, including a clutch 3-pointer with 44.5 seconds remaining that opened a seven-point lead.

Curry responded with a 3-pointer with 39.3 seconds left and a three-point play 10.7 seconds later to get Golden State within 131-130, but Maxi Kleber clinched Dallas' second win in its last nine games with a 3-pointer for a four-point advantage with 6.3 seconds to go.

Damion Lee's tip-in with seven-tenths of a second completed the scoring.

Curry's 57 points came on 19-for-31 shooting overall and 11-for-19 from deep. It was his second-highest scoring game of the season, having gone for 62 against Portland in January.

Doncic made 12 of his 23 shots and seven of his 12 3-pointers. He also found time for 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Mavericks, who made 20 3-pointers in Thursday's loss, were one better in the rematch, outscoring Golden State 63-60 from beyond the arc in the process.

Kristaps Porzingis was a second Maverick with a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) while Josh Richardson added 17 points, Kleber 16, Tim Hardaway Jr. 11 and Dorian Finney-Smith 10.

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points and Kent Bazemore 20 for the Warriors, who have alternated wins and losses in their last six games.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who led the way Thursday with 40 points, chipped in with 14 this time, while Draymond Green complemented two points with 15 assists, six rebounds, six steals and four blocks.

Curry had seven 3-pointers and 30 points in the first half, during which Dallas built as much as a 16-point lead.

Doncic led the way for the Mavericks in the half, accumulating 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.