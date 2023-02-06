Mobile Legends Men and Women's division for Sibol 2023 draft combine. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

QUEZON CITY — Sibol, Philippines’ national esports contingent, conducted a draft combine to assemble the best teams which will compete in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

The combine for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams wrapped up on Sunday, and the official rosters will be announced soon after deliberations and analyses of their gaming performances.

Asked for feedback about the players’ executions, Ralph Andrei Llabres, the national overall head coach, said they are eager to train and crack the national team roster.

“They have a good chance. Based on, ‘yung gutom nila… May gigil talaga sila maglaro. Ako, really looking forward na mailabas nila ‘yung gigil na ‘yon. And ma-use nila ‘yon properly para maka-train sila nang maayos, nang with purpose,” he said.

Llabres also shared the purpose of the draft combine, where rosters are handpicked by Sibol.

“Ang goal naman kasi nito ay to choose the best individual per role, para makuha ang all-star natin, kumbaga,” Llabres said.

Asked whether chemistry will play an essential role in bringing together a team, the overall head coach said he has a different take on it, putting emphasis on composure of players and their mechanics.

“It’s always easier to think na chemistry is a big part of… kung paano magcha-champion ang mga team. Pero hindi kasi foundation ang chemistry. Bini-build up siya from a strong foundation no’ng mechanics mo, paano ka nag-a-adapt sa paligid mo. So parang by-product na lang siya nung malalakas na tao,” he said.

With preparations now underway for the biennial meet, Llabres said they are setting up a boot camp.

The Southeast Asian Games will be held on May 5-17, 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.