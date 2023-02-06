B.League: Kiefer reaches milestone, helps Shiga snap skid

Kiefer Ravena got the better of younger brother Thirdy in Shiga's win over San-En. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena reached a personal milestone in the B.League while helping the Shiga Lakes take down the San-En NeoPhoenix, 89-84, on Sunday at the Proseed Arena Hikone.

The Lakes finally broke an 18-game slump and won for the first time this year. Ravena contributed 15 points and an assist in the victory, making four of his seven three-pointers.

Ravena reached the 1,000-point milestone in the B.League in the win, matching the feat reached by younger brother Thirdy a week ago.

Shiga trailed 74-66 with seven minutes to go when Ravena's triple sparked a 23-10 run to end the contest. They took the lead for good when DeQuan Jones nailed a three-pointer for an 82-80 advantage with 3:22 to go, and the NeoPhoenix could not respond.

Jones and Kelvin Martin each had 19 points for Shiga, which shot 46.5% from the field including 14-of-27 from long range.

Thirdy Ravena struggled in the game, with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting. The NeoPhoenix fell to 16-20.

The win was just Shiga's fifth of the season against 31 defeats.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of the Sendai 89ers, 82-72, at the Xebio Arena Sendai.

Parks fired 17 points in the win along with two steals, an assist, and a rebound. Scott Eatherton came away with another double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Nagoya is now at 27-9, good for a share of second in the Western Conference along with Hiroshima and Ryukyu.

Matthew Wright and Kyoto Hannaryz found themselves on the losing end against the Ibaraki Robots, 90-75, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

A 16-point effort from Wright wasn't enough as the Hannaryz had no answer for Eric Jacobsen and Chehales Tapscott, who combined for 40 points for Ibaraki.

Kyoto fell to 14-22 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Also falling short on Sunday were Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido, as they absobred a 97-78 loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

Ramos had 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes but Levanga suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 8-28.

Still playing without Carl Tamayo, the Ryukyu Golden Kings cruised past the Toyama Grouses, 89-65, to improve to 27-9.